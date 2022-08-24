Off The Streets wins award for work to stop knife crime in and around Wellingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community group Off The Streets has been named as the Swansgate Shopping Centre’s Good Deeds gold winner 2022.

The local community group against knife crime has been announced as the gold winner as part of the Wellingborough shopping centre’s regular recognition of the work of the local community and volunteers.

The Swansgate team was amazed by this group of local individuals striving to build a safer environment for the community and future generations.

Members of Off the Streets

Off the Streets is a local community group, with a mission to eradicate knife crime in Northampton communities, through the encouragement of community initiatives and services.

The anti-knife crime organisation strives to make a positive difference by offering classes, events, clubs and education sessions.

A spokesman for the community group said: “We want to educate parents, children and young people on the devastation knife crime causes.

"Signpost the clubs, events and classes available in our local area to help them grow.

"Recognise and promote positive role models along with growing friendship circles.

"We want to inspire our role models of the future to get involved and break the knife crime cycles as they mature.

"We want to reach out to as many families as possible to engage and join in with events and activities on offer.

"Engage with local organisations offering clubs and services to the community.”

Ravaun Jones, co-founder of Off the Streets said: “Off the Streets NN are ever so grateful to be awarded the Good Deeds gold award, for the community works we are carrying out across Northamptonshire.

"We will continue to work with the community members and carrying out initiatives to create a better environment for our future generation.”

The founders were further gifted with a donation towards a group staff activity of their choice, as a thank you for everything they do for the Wellingborough community.

