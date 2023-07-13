News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Kettering labelling printer specialist gains Epson Service Partner accreditation

AM Labels grew from a one-man operation in a Broughton back bedroom
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST

A Kettering-based labelling specialist has been approved to service and repair a wide range of popular printers – expanding their technical support capability.

AM Labels in Garrard Way has been accredited by top manufacturer Epson ColorWorks to repair their wide range of colour label printers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thanks to the new accreditation, the company can offer ‘timely’ and ‘cost effective repairs’ as a complete package for businesses.

Brendon Bass, Sales and Marketing Manager, AM Labels Limited/ Pic Colin DavidsonBrendon Bass, Sales and Marketing Manager, AM Labels Limited/ Pic Colin Davidson
Brendon Bass, Sales and Marketing Manager, AM Labels Limited/ Pic Colin Davidson
Most Popular

Brendon Bass, sales and marketing manager, AM Labels Limited said: “We are delighted to receive the Epson Service Partner accreditation, which recognises us as an approved service partner for Epson colour label printers and enables us to expand our technical support capability.

"At AM Labels, we understand how important printers are to the running of many of our customers’ businesses, therefore we are pleased to be able to support companies in keeping their operations running, thanks to our timely and affordable servicing and repairs offering.”

AM Labels in Garrard Way grew from a business started as a one-man operation in a Broughton back bedroom. Founded by managing director, Tony Mariani, in 1996, AM Labels started printing custom labels and soon expanded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following a £1.5 million refurbishment, sales, production and technical teams moved in January 2023 into a new space complete with a demonstrations showroom.

Read More
Kettering £1.5 million refurbished AM Labels HQ and technical centre officially ...

AM Labels provides labelling, bar coding systems and software solutions, with online advice, support and ordering. In order to achieve the certification, AM Labels’ technical support team underwent comprehensive, in-depth training at Epson’s UK head office, incorporating all aspects of servicing, maintenance, diagnostics and repairs.

Now recognised as an approved Epson Service Partner, AM Labels is authorised and able to service and repair any out-of-warranty printer from the Epson ColorWorks range of on-demand, colour label printers at its dedicated repair centre, based within its Kettering head office.

AM Labels has recently introduced a range of sustainable labelling materials in response to increasing demand for environmentally friendly labelling solutions. To meet the demand, they have added two materials made from sugar cane and grass.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information on AM Labels Ltd, call 01536 414222 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Kettering