Kettering labelling printer specialist gains Epson Service Partner accreditation

A Kettering-based labelling specialist has been approved to service and repair a wide range of popular printers – expanding their technical support capability.

AM Labels in Garrard Way has been accredited by top manufacturer Epson ColorWorks to repair their wide range of colour label printers.

Thanks to the new accreditation, the company can offer ‘timely’ and ‘cost effective repairs’ as a complete package for businesses.

Brendon Bass, Sales and Marketing Manager, AM Labels Limited/ Pic Colin Davidson

Brendon Bass, sales and marketing manager, AM Labels Limited said: “We are delighted to receive the Epson Service Partner accreditation, which recognises us as an approved service partner for Epson colour label printers and enables us to expand our technical support capability.

"At AM Labels, we understand how important printers are to the running of many of our customers’ businesses, therefore we are pleased to be able to support companies in keeping their operations running, thanks to our timely and affordable servicing and repairs offering.”

AM Labels in Garrard Way grew from a business started as a one-man operation in a Broughton back bedroom. Founded by managing director, Tony Mariani, in 1996, AM Labels started printing custom labels and soon expanded.

Following a £1.5 million refurbishment, sales, production and technical teams moved in January 2023 into a new space complete with a demonstrations showroom.

AM Labels provides labelling, bar coding systems and software solutions, with online advice, support and ordering. In order to achieve the certification, AM Labels’ technical support team underwent comprehensive, in-depth training at Epson’s UK head office, incorporating all aspects of servicing, maintenance, diagnostics and repairs.

Now recognised as an approved Epson Service Partner, AM Labels is authorised and able to service and repair any out-of-warranty printer from the Epson ColorWorks range of on-demand, colour label printers at its dedicated repair centre, based within its Kettering head office.

AM Labels has recently introduced a range of sustainable labelling materials in response to increasing demand for environmentally friendly labelling solutions. To meet the demand, they have added two materials made from sugar cane and grass.

