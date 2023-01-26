Staff and clients of a Kettering business have celebrated the official opening of a new HQ with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

AM Labels in Garrard Way grew from a business started as a one-man operation in a Broughton back bedroom – now 27 local people are employed.

Founded by managing director, Tony Mariani, in 1996, AM Labels started printing custom labels and soon expanded.

With ribbon l-r Marc Smith (technical sales), Tony Mariani (MD), Brendon Bass (sales and marketing manager) and Laura Kwah (sales office manager)

Following a £1.5 million refurbishment, sales, production and technical teams have moved into the new space complete with a demonstrations showroom.

Mr Mariani said: “I started the business in my back bedroom with two printers. Now we are now dealing with companies across the country.

"We employ 27 people in sales, marketing and tech support. The more the the business grows, the more there is to do. This building has taken six months to fit out.”

From his two-printer business, Mr Mariani, 72, expanded into selling printers to clients, the materials for the labels and now the technical knowhow.

Mrs Jacqueline Mariani and Mr Tony Mariani will share the offices for their businesses JMPR and AM Labels

Clients can visit The Technical Experience Centre for demonstrations of the latest technology, including printing, scanning and RFID equipment, as well as robotics and automation.

A three-day event sponsored by leading printing technology manufacturer, Epson, will see current and prospective customers, tour the facility.

Brendon Bass, sales and marketing manager, AM Labels Ltd said: “We are thrilled to be hosting an event to mark the official opening of our Technical Experience Centre.

“At AM Labels, we pride ourselves on offering a range of solutions to meet every business need, regardless of their size, budget or requirements. The opening of our Technical Experience Centre comes in response to increasing demand from our customers to see, feel, touch and experience demonstrations of the very latest technology available on the market.”

Labels can be ordered by customers and sent out from the factory

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts declared the HQ and Technical Experience Centre open with guests touring the offices and seeing demonstrations.

She was treated to a bespoke printed butter cookie decorated with edible ink.

AM Labels has recently introduced a range of sustainable labelling materials in response to increasing demand for environmentally friendly labelling solutions. To meet the demand, they have added two materials made from sugar cane and grass.

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts with her bespoke biscuit printed with edible ink

'Eddie' the biscuit printer