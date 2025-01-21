Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the demolition of two restaurants, Kettering’s Odeon cinema and Hobson’s Choice pub, developers have announced their intention to knockdown the town’s KFC.

In an application resubmitted to North Northants Council on behalf of Rockmount Kettering Limited, permission has been sought to demolish the former Hobson’s Choice pub – known as unit one – near the Odeon.

Demolition has already started on unit two, the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant, and Mazza in unit three has been fenced off in readiness for clearance.

With plans for open storage being sought separately, following granting of permission for the Odeon to be demolished, the only outlet left on the site was KFC drive-thru and restaurant in unit four.

Now, documents submitted state: “Developer units two and three benefit from an extant Prior Notification Approval for Demolition granted on July 9, 2024, unit one is vacant and no longer viable, nor is it needed by the community or any alternative community use.

"There would be no negative impact on the vitality and viability of the local area arising, with separate proposals converting the site to a meaningful employment-generating use.

“The Odeon cinema also benefits from an extant prior notification approval for demolition granted on December 5, 2024.

“The remainder of the site is subject to a full planning application for provision of open storage (B8) use across the site in two potential phases, with the latter phase include the demolition of the KFC (unit four) property.”

Permission to demolish Hobson’s Choice pub, built in 1996, had previously been sought but because developers classed the building as a restaurant, the application was thrown out judging Hobson’s Choice to be primarily a pub.

To follow correct procedure, a new application has been made.

In documents submitted in their application, letting agents KLM estates blamed the failure of the Pegasus Court Kettering Leisure Park on the opening of Rushden Lakes.

It said: “Kettering Leisure Park was once a popular leisure destination featuring a cinema and various different Frankie & Benny’s operators, particularly as Kettering Town Centre lacked any nationally branded provision or evening leisure anchors. Trade was therefore historically strong.

“The opening of Rushden Lakes in 2018/19, a new retail and leisure destination prominently located on the A45, had dramatic effects of the trading performance of the tenants on Kettering Leisure Park.

“With the change in behavioural trends as a result of Covid-19, we did receive offers from four different drive-thru fast food operators. All offers were conditional on the demolition of the existing property and bespoke drive-thru buildings being constructed. Whilst the rental offers received were an improvement from the previous offer (received in 2018), the cost inflation on building projects once again made the projects unviable.”

Documents went on to add: “As dedicated leasing agents on the scheme over the last seven years, we can confirm that there has been no viable interest from operators willing to take new leases on the vacant restaurants in the current condition. We have received offers from drive-thru fast food operators but, given the economic factors highlighted above, these projects were deemed unviable and loss making to the landlords.”

Go to NNC’s planning portal to see the plans NK/2024/0753.

KFC has been contacted for comment.