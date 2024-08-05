Kettering is highest as figures confirm town as cannabis factory capital of north Northants

New data has revealed the extent of cannabis factories discovered by police across north Northamptonshire – with the largest number of grow houses found in the Kettering area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures revealed in a freedom of information request covering four policing areas – Corby, Kettering, East Northants and Wellingborough – show a downward trend for the number of grow houses discovered by local police, but Kettering has claimed the hot spot for cannabis factories busted since 2020.

Northamptonshire Police say their records do not specifically flag ‘commercial cultivation of cannabis’ crimes any differently to a single plant being cultivated, but Kettering’s grow house numbers are the highest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cannabis factory raided by Northants Police/Northants Police

A total of 108 cannabis factories have been discovered in Kettering from January 2020 to July 2024. Over the same period the next highest level of detection was in Wellingborough with 89 busts. East Northants police officers closed down 79 drug farms, with 38 found in Corby.

Over the same four-and-a-half years, 187 arrests have been made in connection with the cultivation of cannabis in Corby, Kettering, East Northants and Wellingborough.

Nationalities of of those arrested show that Albanian (76) and British (63) nationals make up the vast majority of cannabis ‘farmers’.

Third on the arrests list is China with 15, Vietnam has 13, with the remainder coming from Jamaica (six), Lithuania (six), Poland (four) India (two) and Belgium (one). A total of eight people were of ‘unknown’ nationality at the time of their arrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police bag evidence from a cannabis factory/Northants Police

Spotting the signs of a potential cannabis grow

Cannabis factories cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to the properties in which they are housed and can pose a serious risk to residents as electrical supplies are often tampered with.

Spot the signs:

Nationalities of people arrested for the cultivation of cannabis from 2020 to date/National World

- Strong, sickly smells different to the smell of cannabis being smoked

- Excessive security

- Lots of visitors - often at unsociable hours

- Bright lights on in the house during the day and night

The Gala Bingo Hall cannabis grow was one of Northamptonshire's largest haul/Northants Police

- Constant buzz of a ventilation system caused by fans

- Cannabis growing lighting and ventilation equipment

- Windows constantly covered with black plastic or heavy fabric even in hot weather

- High levels of heat and condensation, resulting in peeling paint or mildewed wallboard or carpet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Lots of cables, or electrical wiring being tampered with and bypassed circuitry

- A sudden jump/fall in electricity bills

- Bin bags full of garden waste - stalks and roots of cannabis plants – are discarded when plants are harvested

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm continues to be a matter of priority for the force and by working with our partners and communities, we will act on information to take positive action to address issues affecting them.

“People may think that the production of cannabis is a low-level crime, but what they may not realise is that cannabis factories are professional and sophisticated set-ups which have often been set-up by organised crime groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The production and distribution of cannabis generates serious revenue for those at the top of the chain, but there is also significant exploitation and violence which is associated with the protection of such a lucrative business.

“Cannabis grows can also be a blight on the local area and no one should feel miserable about where they live. While there is a huge monetary impact on landlords, who will have to bear the cost of the clean-up and repair to their properties, which often runs into thousands of pounds."