Man caught at Burton Latimer cannabis factory after community tip-off
Eduart Cili was caught by police when they raided the drug farm in Slipton Road, where he was living, at about 4.30pm on July 21.
The 29-year-old was arrested after community intelligence led officers to the door of the grow house.
Inside were 269 cannabis plants capable of growing drugs worth thousands of pounds.
Cili appeared in the dock at Northampton Magistrates’ Court two days after his arrest, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of producing a class B drug.
He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on September 3.
The discovery is the latest in a series of cannabis factories found in the Kettering district in recent years.
It comes two months after a huge drug farm worth up to £415,000 was found in Headlands, Kettering.