Kettering independent high street shop celebrates birthday with pink zebra and gold tickets

A Kettering town centre shop added a splash of colour as they celebrated their third birthday in their high street premises with a pink and black zebra crashing the party.

To give shoppers something to smile about and to encourage residents back into the heart of Kettering's retail area, the Bean Hive shared cake and fizz with customers.

Davina Parkhouse and her team were determined to bring back life to the centre of the town after the double whammy of the rise of online retail and multiple lockdowns.

Davina Parkhouse - owner of the Bean Hive

As well as a wheel of fortune, the 'jungle boogie' party launched the shop's new mascot - a zebra called Deborah seen bursting out of the shop's top storey.

Davina said: "It has been a tough year for everyone and we are so happy to cheer up the town a little. The support we have had from the town since we opened has been phenomenal and we would like to thank our loyal customers and as ever to Team Bean who make it all possible.

"Saturday at The Bean Hive was just a giant party, guests were greeted with cakes made by Always Time to Bake and pink fizz.

"The hottest buys of the day were Wonka bars with special Randall’s golden tickets. One winner won a whopping £50 of Randall’s goodies."

New artwork by Kettering artist Cathy Matthews now adorns the shop in the form of a pink and black zebra bursting out of the wall

Boosting footfall, the shop had its best ever trading day that wasn’t in December.

Davina added: "Massive thanks to local artist Cathy Matthews for making my crazy zebra idea come to life as Deborah the Zebra as well as creating our wings and other art work earlier in the year.

"Thanks also to local company Kensigns for the amazing window decals which really are the icing on the cake.

"We have all worked so hard to bring something unique to Kettering High Street and will continue to do so.

Davina and her team

"The support our pink shop receives means so much to us all, we have been through so much and come out stronger through many challenges."

Cards celebrating Deborah the Zebra went on sale

Golden ticket competition winner