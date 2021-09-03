Zebra smashes its way out of Kettering building

In the wake of the pandemic people are returning to our high streets - and a Kettering shop is now bursting with life and new artwork dubbed Deborah the Zebra.

The life-sized model of the front half of the famously black and white beast has been painted pink by Kettering artist Cathy Matthews to match the Bean Hive who commissioned the work.

Bursting out of the wall above the junction of Crispin Place and High Street, the zebra marks the third birthday of the independently-owned shop which is celebrating the anniversary with a Jungle Boogie party.Owner Davina Parkhouse said: "No shop third birthday would be complete without a giant pink zebra jumping out the wall! Thank you so much Cathy Matthews for her hard work in bringing this vision to life.

The zebra is bursting out of the wall

"Visitors to the shop will have noticed some colourful additions to the exterior of the shop by Cathy. The artwork includes our angel wings and mini wings perfect for an Instagram pose and jungle inspired murals."

The Bean Hive celebrations begin on Saturday, September 4 from 10am for cake and drinks. Customers can spin the 'Wheel of Fortune' to win prizes.

