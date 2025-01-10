Kettering HMO concerns as barber Vince sees another house converted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kettering barber Vince Geranio, owner of Hawthorn Road’s Vince’s Barbers, has spoken out against the growing number of HMOs near his salon.

Customers using the popular hairdressers mostly rely on street parking to access the shop, but Vince believes a recent planning application opposite his premises for another HMO (house in multiple occupation) could impact his business.

The application to North Northants Council (NNC) could see the family Hawthorn Road home converted into a seven-single room HMO in the Victorian terraced house – the third in the street.

Vince is most concerned about the issues with parking in the area where the streets are filled with residents’ and visitors’ vehicles.

He said: “Potentially between the three houses there could be 16 or 17 cars. This is a small residential area. I think it’s not fair.

"I’ve worked by backside off to get my business to this level, now I get customers saying, Vince, don’t be offended, I’m sorry mate, I’ve gone elsewhere because I can’t park near your salon.

“I know you can park around the corner if you want to, but why should they? There’s so many people doing HMOs. I think you could have one in every street, but not three across the road from each other. It’s ridiculous.

"I may as well sell my salon and make this into an eight-bedroom HMO and go mobile.”

The design and access statement prepared to support the proposal for the development at 45 Hawthorn Road states their design approach has been ‘carefully considered’ to respect the local character and ‘minimise potential impacts on neighbouring properties’ and the wider streetscape.

The planning statement on behalf of applicant Mr Eachran: said: “Our proposal will have no impact on the street scene or the character of the street. The only external changes to the front are the addition of two roof windows (now flush with the roof slope), ensuring that the street scene and character remain unchanged.

“To address any potential concerns about noise and disturbances, we have implemented a strict tenant vetting process and robust management strategy to

ensure a high-standard HMO.

"Additionally, we have drylined the walls to reduce noise transmission to neighbouring properties. These measures are designed to minimise noise and maintain harmony with neighbours and the local community.

On the subject of parking the statement said: “The site is in a highly accessible location, located near Kettering Train Station and local bus stops. Additionally, there is on-street parking available along Hawthorn Road.

"Given the site’s high accessibility, these provisions are sufficient for most tenants. In our management plan, we strictly outline that tenants are

not permitted to use on-street parking to help reduce congestion. Sustainable travel options, such as cycling and public transport, are actively encouraged.”

For the full details of the planning application, for the change of use from dwelling house to seven bedroom seven person HMO, single storey rear extension, with rear dormer and two rooflights, go to NNC planning and search NK/2024/0736.

Minimum requirements for HMOs – The minimum floor area for a room used by someone over 10 years old is 6.51sq m (about 70sq ft).

The minimum size for an ensuite is 1.12sq m. Health and safety legislation recommends having at least one bathroom for every four renters.