Kettering Highfield Road reopens after 'finger tip' search and forensic investigation of Spring Rise Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Highfield Road, Kettering has been reopened to traffic following Northants Police officers 'finger tip' search and forensic investigation of Spring Rise Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An intensive police operation has seen roads cordoned off to allow officers to examine the scene after a man was seriously injured in an assault on Friday night (January 10).

Vehicles had been stopped from using Highfield Road, that was closed to through traffic from 7pm last night following a call to emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers have been on the scene of an investigation in Spring Rise Park, Kettering after a man was seriously injured in an assault/ National World

Police officers searching for evidence have found their operation hampered by freezing conditions with ice and frost covering much of the area.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers were called at around 7pm to reports of a man in Highfield Road, with serious injuries. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything which could help officers, or who has information or relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 25000018864 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”