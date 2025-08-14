More than four decades after taking on an epic charity challenge, a Kettering man has retraced his journey to Greece – and back.

Nick Metaxas has completed a ride to Athens on his Harley Davidson as a tribute to his parents and owners of a beloved Kettering chip shop.

The 61-year-old decided that in the year his mother passed away and both his parents ashes were scattered in Greece, he would return to his father Dimitris’ homeland on the same roads he did with his parents back in the ‘70s and on a charity hitchhike in 1982.

A professional driver by trade as owner of local chauffeurs Driven Miles, ‘busman’s holiday’ saw him travel 2,050 miles through a total of 11 countries – stopping for fuel 16 times.

Nick Metaxas in 1982 prepares for his hitchhike and back in Greece with his Harley/Nick Metaxas

Nick said: “Starting over 50 years ago, our parents would drive us from Kettering to a little village in Greece at the start of the summer holidays. I’ve been a passenger, hitchhiked it, driven it and of course flown it, but in the year my mother passed away and we scattered both parents’ ashes down there, I thought it would be a nice memory to ride the old route on a bike.”

Nick had hitchhiked the the 4,000 miles and back to Greece when a travel and tourism student at Tresham College as an 18-year-old – his story featured in the Northants Evening Telegraph.

Students on his course were raising cash so they could study their subject first hand at Britain's holiday centres. Instead of more mundane events Nick chose a sponsored trip.

In 1982, Nick had said: “My friends all think I am mad, but I have hitchhiked to Greece twice before, though never back again.”

Nick Metaxas on his epic trip retracing his hitch hike journey to Greece/Nick Metaxas

Fast forward to 2025, Nick swapped thumb power for horsepower and his Harley motorbike.

Day one of Nick’s journey saw him complete 500 miles stopping for coffee and a croissant in Le Mans. The second day of his trek saw Nick cross the French border to Italy through the Mont Blanc tunnel where it was pouring with rain with a downpour clearing to 30 degree heat.

An early morning start on day three saw Nick struggle through 150 miles of stop-start traffic in Italy due to crashes and roadworks. At Imola, Nick paid his respects to F1 hero Ayrton Senna and then travelled to Ancona to find the ferry was two hours late. With no cabin available he spent the night on the floor.

His final day on the move saw him reach Greece.

He said: “Off the ferry two hours late, with no energy, I thought I’d try to get 50 miles but after a chunk of dual carriageway there was a diversion onto a tiny mountain road. Sheer drops, small barrier, 10 mph hairpins and a bumpy road surface and passing lorries at 25mph certainly raises the heart rate.

"The road widened a bit later and then glory of glories, a brand new motorway with no traffic. Then a final manic blast down the main motorway of Greece and to Politika on the island of Evia where beer and pizza were waiting."

Due to work commitments Nick had to leave his beloved Harley and take on the return journey weeks later, flying back to Greece to take on the 2,000 miles back to the UK.

The first leg – 300 miles on day one – put Nick in position just south of North Macedonia. The day started at 3am, hitting the Macedonian border at 4am then passing through Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia and Austria, with a final stop at Nuremberg in Germany.

Nick said: “1,015 miles and in seven different countries in a day was a bit special. A bit like a busman’s holiday for me, but passing all the places we’d stopped as a family and I had been stuck at whilst hitchhiking made it a fantastic day of memories.”

After a slow, sore and short 200 miles Sunday ride to Koblenz, Nick left the next morning, riding another 515 miles to get home. On arrival in Northamptonshire he couldn’t feel his right hand, left buttock cheek or right knee but was otherwise ‘fine’ .

Nick is now back at his day job of chauffeuring people to airports and events, but is planning another ride for next year.

He added: “I’m at 51 countries so far and looking to do a Scandinavian ride to knock off another five or so, I just need to give my leg muscles a few months to recover.”