Kettering Happy Chic clothes sale raises £1,080 for Johnny's Happy Place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fashion-loving friends, calling themselves Happy Chic, have boosted the coffers of a support service and café in Kettering – with donations now totalling more than £5,000.

The group of seven pals from Kettering held their most successful clothes sale yet raising £1,080 for Johnny’s Happy Place (JHP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harnessing their love of charity shop bargains and the rise of ‘fast fashion’, the group realised how much unworn clothing they had in their wardrobes.

Happy Chic members with Denise Mackay /Happy Chic

Happy Chic organiser Julie Buxton, who stores most of the donations in her spare room, said: “We have long been admirers of the wonderful work of Denise McKay (founder) and the team at JHP.

“Selling our clothes to raise funds for the JHP café and drop in seemed a natural fit.”

The charity sales debuted in 2018 – as well as stalls at Kettfest, Happy Chic events have been held in the back rooms of pubs, summer car boot sales, pop-ups at festivals and at Johnny’s Happy Place in Rockingham Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clothes contributor Jo Evans said: “The sales at JHP are my favourite. This spring sale we had people queueing out of the door. Once people have shopped they can pop next door to the café, meet the team and see the café in action.”

Since launching their Happy Chic Facebook page, the popularity of the sales has grown – and so has the number of donations. Despite the low prices, the team have raised over £5,000 since their inception and will be hosting their next sale in the autumn.

Julie added: “People can contact us once they have had a clear-out and we collect the stock for our next sale. We accept both men’s and women’s good quality clean clothing. Prices are kept low in the hope that people will buy, donate and repeat.”

Hosted at the Keystone centre in Rockingham Road, Johnny’s Happy Place was set up by Johnny Mackay’s family after he took his own life in 2014, aged 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drop-in community café and services are dedicated to supporting people by providing a space to help those living with anxiety issues and depression, or just feel isolated.