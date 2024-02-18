'Inspirational' Kettering schoolboy's fundraiser helps Johnny's Happy Place
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Kettering schoolboy’s project has raised money for people who use a community cafe founded in memory of a man who sadly took his own life.
Beau Walbridge, a pupil at St Andrew’s Primary School, used a month-long task based on compassion and charity work to set up a fundraising page for Johnny’s Happy Place.
Johnny’s Happy Place (JHP) – named in honour of Johnny Mackay – supports people in the community including those living with mental health issues.
Eight-year-old Beau has been diagnosed with generalised anxiety disorder and understands that people have ‘sad brains’ – and wanted to help.
His mum Lucy Oakley said: “I knew Johnny from when I was younger. When Beau saw a photo of Johnny he asked who he was, so I explained. Beau is very knowledgeable about these things.
"He didn’t want to bake cakes or whatever, he wanted to raise money for Johnny’s Happy Place.
"He’s got the biggest heart – I’m such a proud mum.”
Beau and Lucy presented the £350 to Denise Mackay, Johnny’s mum.
Denise said: “Even though many people think ‘what can I do?’, he actually went ahead and did it. I want to thank all the generous people who supported the page.
"He is inspirational and my heart-felt thanks go out to him.”
Johnny’s Happy Place is hosted at Keystone in Rockingham Road, Kettering, where they run a weekend cafe. They open from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays and 11am to 2pm on Sundays.
As well as fresh home-cooked food they offer art therapy and counselling services that people can access for free.
Backing the therapy available at Johnny’s Happy Place, Beau added: “If you’ve got a ‘sad brain’ you’ve got to talk to someone.”