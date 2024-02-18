News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

'Inspirational' Kettering schoolboy's fundraiser helps Johnny's Happy Place

Johnny’s Happy Place supports people including those living with mental health issues
By Alison Bagley
Published 18th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Kettering schoolboy’s project has raised money for people who use a community cafe founded in memory of a man who sadly took his own life.

Beau Walbridge, a pupil at St Andrew’s Primary School, used a month-long task based on compassion and charity work to set up a fundraising page for Johnny’s Happy Place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Johnny’s Happy Place (JHP) – named in honour of Johnny Mackay – supports people in the community including those living with mental health issues.

Most Popular
Denise Mackay and Beau Walbridge, 8, at Johnny's Happy Place/Lucy OakleyDenise Mackay and Beau Walbridge, 8, at Johnny's Happy Place/Lucy Oakley
Denise Mackay and Beau Walbridge, 8, at Johnny's Happy Place/Lucy Oakley

Eight-year-old Beau has been diagnosed with generalised anxiety disorder and understands that people have ‘sad brains’ – and wanted to help.

His mum Lucy Oakley said: “I knew Johnny from when I was younger. When Beau saw a photo of Johnny he asked who he was, so I explained. Beau is very knowledgeable about these things.

"He didn’t want to bake cakes or whatever, he wanted to raise money for Johnny’s Happy Place.

"He’s got the biggest heart – I’m such a proud mum.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beau and Lucy presented the £350 to Denise Mackay, Johnny’s mum.

Read More
Story of Kettering's Johnny Mackay to reach thousands more in national magazine

Denise said: “Even though many people think ‘what can I do?’, he actually went ahead and did it. I want to thank all the generous people who supported the page.

"He is inspirational and my heart-felt thanks go out to him.”

Johnny’s Happy Place is hosted at Keystone in Rockingham Road, Kettering, where they run a weekend cafe. They open from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays and 11am to 2pm on Sundays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as fresh home-cooked food they offer art therapy and counselling services that people can access for free.

Backing the therapy available at Johnny’s Happy Place, Beau added: “If you’ve got a ‘sad brain’ you’ve got to talk to someone.”

Related topics:Kettering