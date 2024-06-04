Kettering General Hospital Unison healthcare assistants start three-day strike over back pay and banding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of healthcare support workers employed by Kettering General Hospital have walked out for three days over pay.

Members of union Unison at the five hospital trusts all led by the same chief executive, Richard Mitchell, say he has failed to come up with a ‘credible offer’ following recent talks with the independent arbitration service Acas.

According to NHS guidance, healthcare assistants on salary band 2 of the ‘Agenda for Change’ pay scale should only be providing personal care, such as bathing and feeding patients. But, many healthcare assistants have routinely undertaken clinical tasks, such as taking blood, performing tests and inserting cannulas.

Unison is campaigning for healthcare assistants to be regraded to salary band 3 alongside appropriate back pay compensation.

Healthcare assistants - Unison members - striking for fair pay outside Kettering General Hospital/National World

Maternity healthcare assistant Tracey Westley has worked at Kettering General Hospital for 30 years.

She said: “I am angry with the offer. I have been underpaid for more than 12 years and they have only offered two years seven months. It is disrespectful.”

Debs Howe a healthcare assistant at Nene Park outpatients unit in Irthlingborough since 2008 joined colleagues on the picket line.

She said: “We are the backbone of the NHS. I was very disappointed they could think so low of us. I have been doing extra work for a long time and we want to be recognised for it.

Tracey Westley - Healthcare assistants - Unison members - striking for fair pay outside Kettering General Hospital/National World

“We are striking for fair pay and back pay for all healthcare assistants."

Leanne Weatherley Unison branch secretary at Kettering General Hospital added: “It’s about time healthcare assistants are recognised for the work they do.”