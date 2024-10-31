Funds raised in memory of a Kettering schoolboy have been handed over to the children’s ward of his local hospital.

Hundreds of residents united to back the charity fundraising day in memory of Sebastian Nunney, who died in January at aged six, raising £7,000 for families using Skylark Ward at Kettering General Hospital (KGH).

The Brambleside Primary school pupil had rallied community support to help him in his battle against neuroblastoma cancer, including a Go Orange day – his favourite colour.

Gregg Nunney hands over the donation to Team Sebastian/Team Sebastian

His fight against the disease inspired donations of more than £131,000 for potential life-saving treatment and a ‘Strictly’ event raised £60,000 for Northampton General Hospital.

Sebastian’s parents Gregg and Lindsay said: “What we really want the money to be used for is supporting families, helping them with the little things that make a big difference.

"We know what it’s like to be uprooted to a hospital suddenly, often without anything with you. Sometimes it’s just ten pounds for a coffee or basic things like toothbrushes, shower gel, or even pyjamas.

"These things don’t save lives, but they make those tough days a bit easier. We didn’t want to just donate to a general charity account – we wanted to make a real impact on people’s lives by directly helping families going through such difficult times.”

Team Sebastian has made the donation via the Northamptonshire Health Charity – the charity dedicated to fundraising for the local NHS in Northamptonshire.

Sharon, who is a play specialist at KGH, added: “This funding will make such a difference. We try to support families however we can, from providing free tea, coffee, and cereals to stocking emergency packs with things like toothpaste and deodorant. But it’s hard to keep everything replenished. Even small comforts—like a shower gel, a new set of pyjamas, or a Lego set for a young person—go a long way.

"These little things can really help parents and children cope during difficult, extended stays, and every bit of support truly matters.”

For more information about Sebastian Nunney and Team Sebastian events go to https://teamsebastian.co.uk/

Sebastian started to become unwell, in June 2020. After a trip to A&E at KGH, Sebastian was blue-lighted to the Paediatric Critical Care Unit at Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham. That July he was diagnosed as having Neuroblastoma – a rare cancer that affects only one hundred children in the UK every year.

After gruelling chemotherapy treatment and surgery on the remaining tumour in his abdomen, he was given stem cell treatment which kept the disease at bay.

In 2022, Sebastian started school but the cancer had returned resulting in more chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In June 2023, almost three years to the day since he first ended up in hospital the cancer was found in his bone marrow. In the run up to Christmas 2023, Northamptonshire united for ‘Orange Friday’ to raise money for Sebastian and he was chosen to switch on Kettering’s Christmas Lights. Scans showed that his cancer had spread even further.

Sadly, Sebastian passed away at Northampton General Hospital on Sunday, January 28, 2024.