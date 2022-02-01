Kettering gallery showcases 'fabulous' views of the High Street art project

Residents and visitors to Kettering can now admire the results of a project that commissioned artists to create artworks depicting the town centre in and around the High Street.

At the beginning of September last year, artists took to the streets of Kettering town centre to produce work inspired by the architecture after a joint project by Made With Many and the Kettering Cultural Consortium.

The 'Views of the High Street Exhibition' - canvases, sculptures and ceramics - are now on display at ARTworks, base of Kettering and District Arts Society (KDAS) in the Newlands centre.

Daniel Kelly with his painting of Bewiched in the High Street

Part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone initiative funded by Historic England, the exhibition includes work from the general public that was created at the events.

Graphic artist Marvin Mudzongo provided two black and white canvases for the public to add their own colours.

He said: "It was good. I'm all about participation. We can overlook places. Most people said it made Kettering really colourful. People have just got to open their eyes, to look at the mundane differently. It was fun engaging with the community of different ages. I hope that the exhibition will inspire people."

Kettering potter Louise Crookenden-Johnson created ceramic views of some of Kettering's much-loved historic buildings.

Some of the artists who took part in the project

She said: "It's been really good to look in detail and up at the buildings. It's a wonderful town and it's because of projects like this that makes you realise how diverse abd fabulous the architecture is.

"What was lovely was creating outside and seeing people who were engaging with the process."

Ian Luck, chairman of KDAS, said: "It was very interesting for the artists involved - sat in the High Street looking at what you could paint. It's been a success."

Exhibition backers Made With Many have been pleased to be working alongside Kettering Cultural Consortium.

Marvin Mudzongo with his colourful canvases

Producer Vicky Frayard said: "We are very excited to be working with Kettering Cultural Consortium. and the artists on Views of the High Street."

Kettering-born artist Daniel Kelly's painting of Bewiched cafe also features in the exhibition. As the great-nephew of Fred Moore, a well-known Kettering shopkeeper, he was proud to carry on his family's association with recording Kettering history.

He said: "I absolutely loved it. When I started it was quite abstract and people were wondering what it was, then they came back. Looking at 'old' Kettering I'm proud of Kettering and its history."

The exhibition runs at ARTworks until Sunday, February 13, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

David Brown Friends of Kettering Art Gallery and Museum