Kettering estate residents encouraged to report neighbourhood anti-social behaviour, drugs and weapons

Residents living on a Kettering estate are being encouraged to report any anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and weapon related offences they see taking place in their neighbourhood.

Charity Crimestoppers launched a digital campaign across the Highfield Estate in Kettering this month to empower the community to speak out anonymously.

The campaign is part of Northamptonshire Police’s ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ project running across the estate to create a ‘safer, stronger and more resilient neighbourhood’.

Part of the Clear, Hold, Build strategy is about giving local people the confidence to report crime involving anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and weapon related offences such as knife crime, with Northamptonshire Police, partnered with Crimestoppers.

Highfield Estate in Kettering/National World

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands regional manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said: “I feel it’s important that the people of Kettering know that they have a voice to be able to speak up about their concerns on crime in their community, completely anonymously. “Some people have information about crime but feel they don’t have anywhere or anyone to turn to.

"Please remember that the charity Crimestoppers and our youth service Fearless are here to help. We do not judge or take any personal details from those that contact us. All we want is the information you have. You will remain 100 per cent anonymous.”

Residents have been sent digital posts via social media and been delivered leaflets encouraging them to report of anything crime related such as gangs who target vulnerable victims, those who are selling stolen goods, and people who are dealing drugs and planned break-ins.

Raids on addresses were carried out in Kettering /Northants Police

Crimestoppers, which is independent, has been working with Northamptonshire Police, to encourage local people to speak up about those they know who are committing crimes, but also to raise awareness of grooming and exploitation.

The campaign warns that organised criminal gangs are targeting people, leading to them being trafficked, groomed and exploited into selling and running drugs locally – known as ‘county lines’.

Since March 2025, Northants Police officers have completed over 250 hours of ‘visible mobile and foot patrols’ on the Highfield Estate.

Figures published last month showed that out of 24 arrests, five people have been bailed with conditions to prevent re-offending whilst investigations continue and 10 people have been charged with offences.

Highfield Estate in Kettering/National World

Items seized have been drugs and offensive weapons including a sword and a zombie-style knife, as well as cash high-value personal items, jewellery and clothing earned through ‘illegitimate means’.

In June 2025, Northamptonshire Police raided homes on the estate to look for weapons and drugs.

Proactive arrests relating to traffic offences have seen off-road modified electric bikes being seized along with knives.

Sergeant Jay Cheema from the Kettering Neighbourhood Policing team and lead for the Clear Hold Build initiative in Kettering, said: “On behalf of the whole team, I’d like to thank the Highfield community for their ongoing support, which is absolutely crucial to helping us tackle the issues affecting the area.

“We remain focused on tackling anti-social behaviour, drug harm and weapon related offences within the Highfield estate area, and will continue to work with partner agencies to help re-build the community and improve quality of life for the people who live there.

“We want to encourage people to keep reporting crime, and feel confident and safe in doing so.”

Ms Patsalides added: “Crime can be deeply traumatic for victims and we want the community to know, there are other ways in which you can help.”

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers in over 150 different languages, 365 days of the year, 24/7, by calling the UK-based contact centre on 0800 555 111, or by completing a safe and secure online form anonymously at Crimestoppers-uk.org or Fearless.org for young people.

From April to July 2025 there have been 1,139 reports about 1,543 crimes made to Crimestoppers about crime that has taken place in Northamptonshire – an 18.1 per cent increase on the same time period as last year.