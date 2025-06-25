Four people have been arrested following drugs raids by Kettering neighbourhood police officers as part of a crackdown on the Highfield estate and other areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Police carried out four warrants as part of enforcement activity to tackle the supply and dealing of Class A and B drugs and use of illegal offensive weapons.

The warrants took place on Monday, June 23, at properties in Yarwell Court, Gloucester Close, Jasmine Road and Highfield Road, resulting in four arrests and the seizure of Class A and B drugs, weapons and cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Jay Cheema from the Kettering Neighbourhood Policing team and lead for the ‘Clear Hold Build’ initiative in Kettering, said: “This was a great result and a really positive start to the ‘clear’ phase of our work on the Highfield estate.

Raids on addresses were carried out in Kettering /Northants Police

“We’ve been doing a lot of work in recent weeks to really get to know the local area and the people who live there, and find out what issues they want us to prioritise. It’s clear that drug dealing and supply and violent crime is a real concern to people and we are determined to identify and deal with those committing these crimes.

“Community support for an initiative like this is absolutely crucial and it’s vital that we involve and listen to local people. They are our eyes and ears in the community, and the information they share can really help.

“I’d like to thank residents of the Highfield estate for their support over the past few weeks and for trusting us with their information. I hope these results show that we will act on the intelligence we receive, and we look forward to continuing to work with the community and partner agencies to make sustainable changes that benefit the local area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The enforcement activity was part of a focused initiative to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in the town, and sees Northamptonshire Police, working with staff from North Northamptonshire Council and other organisations, adopt the principles of the Home Office’s ‘Clear Hold Build’ method to tackle offending in designated areas.

This multi-agency approach is designed to regenerate areas most affected by crime and anti-social behaviour, with the Highfields estate in Kettering being the initial area of focus in the Northamptonshire North policing area.

Drug dealing, serious violence and anti-social behaviour have been raised as the key issues by residents, with Monday’s warrants targeting those suspected of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Chief Inspector Paul Cash, who has responsibility for local policing in Kettering and Corby, added: “We’re now taking this approach a step further by embedding a specialist team into our neighbourhood teams. This increases our capacity and enables greater focus on long term, sustainable problem solving, putting our communities at the heart of local policing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the warrants, a 41-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of the supply of Class A and B drugs, money laundering and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

A further three men, aged 38, 35 and 30, all from Kettering, were arrested on suspicion of the supply of Class A and B drugs. They have been released on police bail pending further investigation.