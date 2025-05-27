Kettering drug dealer facing charge of beating 999 worker and prison recall
Reece Fuinns had been dealing crack cocaine and heroin between April 2023 and July 2023 as part of the ‘One Line’ in Kettering.
After pleading guilty at Northampton Crown Court in September 2023, Fuinns was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find 27-year-old Reece Fuinns, who has links to the north of the county.
“He is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on May 19 to face a charge of assault by beating an emergency worker earlier this year as well as on recall to prison.
“Anyone who has seen Fuinns or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)
“Please quote incident number 25000288822 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”