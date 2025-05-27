A 27-year-old former Kettering man, sent to prison for more than two years in April 2024 after he pleaded guilty to dealing Class A drugs, is wanted on recall to prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Fuinns had been dealing crack cocaine and heroin between April 2023 and July 2023 as part of the ‘One Line’ in Kettering.

After pleading guilty at Northampton Crown Court in September 2023, Fuinns was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Fuinns is wanted on recall to prison /Northants Police

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find 27-year-old Reece Fuinns, who has links to the north of the county.

“He is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on May 19 to face a charge of assault by beating an emergency worker earlier this year as well as on recall to prison.

“Anyone who has seen Fuinns or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

“Please quote incident number 25000288822 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”