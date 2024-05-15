Kettering drug dealer Reece Fuinns jailed for part in crack and heroin county line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 26-year-old Kettering man has been sent to prison for more than two years after he pleaded guilty to dealing Class A drugs.

Reece Fuinns, previously of Kettering, had been dealing between April 2023 and July 2023 as part of the ‘One Line’ in Kettering.

Marketing messages would be sent to drug users via the mobile phone line and Fuinns would then meet customers and sell them both crack cocaine and heroin.

Fuinns had been seen on CCTV selling drugs to a customer.

Reece Fuinns, previously of Kettering/Northants Police

Detective Sergeant Dan Spires said: “As you can see from the CCTV, Reece Fuinns was a brazen drug dealer, often taking advantage of vulnerable drug addicts to make money for himself and for those he worked for.

“I’m glad that he is now behind bars and I hope it sends a message to others like him that we will catch up with them and just as we have done here, bring them to justice.”

An investigation into the line led to officers raiding a flat in Queen Eleanor Court, Kettering in June 2023. Once inside, they found mobile phone handsets belonging to the ‘One Line’ alongside Fuinns’ bank cards.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and charged a short time later on both counts.

