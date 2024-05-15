Kettering drug dealer Reece Fuinns jailed for part in crack and heroin county line
Reece Fuinns, previously of Kettering, had been dealing between April 2023 and July 2023 as part of the ‘One Line’ in Kettering.
Marketing messages would be sent to drug users via the mobile phone line and Fuinns would then meet customers and sell them both crack cocaine and heroin.
Fuinns had been seen on CCTV selling drugs to a customer.
Detective Sergeant Dan Spires said: “As you can see from the CCTV, Reece Fuinns was a brazen drug dealer, often taking advantage of vulnerable drug addicts to make money for himself and for those he worked for.
“I’m glad that he is now behind bars and I hope it sends a message to others like him that we will catch up with them and just as we have done here, bring them to justice.”
An investigation into the line led to officers raiding a flat in Queen Eleanor Court, Kettering in June 2023. Once inside, they found mobile phone handsets belonging to the ‘One Line’ alongside Fuinns’ bank cards.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and charged a short time later on both counts.
After pleading guilty to both offences at an earlier hearing at Northampton Crown Court in September 2023, Fuinns returned to the same court on April 18, where he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.