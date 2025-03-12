Kettering dog owner claims coveted best of breed crown at Crufts 2025

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 12th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
A Kettering dog owner has returned triumphant from this year’s Crufts competition.

Rich Smith of Kettering with Ronnie, a Bichon Frise, was the best of breed winner at Crufts, the hugely popular annual event held at the NEC Birmingham.

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Wellingborough dog owner set to star at Crufts this week
Rich Smith from Kettering with Ronnie, a Bichon Frise, which was the Best of Breed winner today (Friday 07.03.25), the second day of Crufts 2025 (Pic credit: BeatMedia/The Royal Kennel Club)placeholder image
Rich Smith from Kettering with Ronnie, a Bichon Frise, which was the Best of Breed winner today (Friday 07.03.25), the second day of Crufts 2025 (Pic credit: BeatMedia/The Royal Kennel Club)

The world’s greatest celebration of dogs welcomed more than 20,000 four-legged friends into the NEC Birmingham last week with viewers able to follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4.

Established in 1891, Crufts takes place over four days and has been held at the NEC Birmingham since 1991 and features a wide range of dog competition.

It attracts thousands of dogs with their owners and handlers, displaying their dogs' skills and abilities to adoring crowds.

The Crufts 2025 best in show winner was Miuccia the whippet from Italy.

For more information about Crufts, visit crufts.org.uk.

Related topics:KetteringChannel 4
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice