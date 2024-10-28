Kettering danger flats still standing as council makes further application to High Court over Job’s Yard demolition

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has applied to the High Court yet again for the immediate demolition of an illegally built block of flats that pose a health and safety risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dangerous six-storey building in Job’s Yard, Kettering, was the subject of a high court demolition order last year following a three-day trial in Birmingham High Court.

The developer Michigan Construction Limited (MCL) was told it would be responsible for pulling down the building by Spring 2024, but no progress has been made since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was actually revealed that further works on the building were still going on months after the demolition order, including the installation of solar panels on the roof.

Job's Yard flats in Kettering town centre /submitted

NNC announced earlier this year that they were at a stalemate with the developer, admitting that it had no other option than to use ‘step-in’ powers to demolish the block of flats itself.

The authority says that, to date, the site owner has refused to allow council officers and agents access to the building to carry out a pre-demolition inspection, screeching to a halt any demolition proposals.

Answering a question posed by Cllr Anne Lee (Lab,Windmill) at full council meeting in October, executive member for growth and regeneration Cllr David Brackenbury wrote that officers “remain focussed” on progressing the demolition of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barriers outside Job's Yard flats in Kettering town centre /National World

A spokesman for NNC has now revealed that it has submitted a further application to the High Court to ensure it is able to progress the demolition without obstruction from the site owner. This will mean getting the right to access the site to carry out the assessments and expedite the demolition process.

At this time, the council does not have powers to remove the director of MCL, or any other operatives from the site. The council has not shared an anticipated timeframe for when the High Court hearing will take place, saying that the application has now been submitted to the court and that it is awaiting a hearing date.

Due to the current unsafe nature of the building, a cordon has been in place around the site since June 2022 in the interest of public safety. NNC also did not comment on an anticipated timeframe for when the cordoned-off area and road will open for residents, instead stating that it will be removed when the building has been safely demolished.

Job's Yard flats in Kettering town centre /National World

The council has previously stated that the demolition works could take up to 12 weeks to complete after the preliminary assessments have been carried out. At that time letters will be sent to neighbouring residents and businesses to inform them of the demolition contractor’s details and when works are likely to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how confident the council is that the developer will listen to a future High Court ruling, given its failure to demolish the unsafe structure since the last ruling, NNC replied: “The injunction proceedings sought should give North Northamptonshire Council the required authority to address future obstruction/non-compliance by the owner.”

Michigan Construction Limited has not responded to a request for comment.