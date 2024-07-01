Illegal and dangerous Kettering Job's Yard flats to be demolished as council has 'no option' but to use step-in powers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has admitted it has no other option than to use ‘step-in’ powers to demolish a dangerous six-storey building in Kettering town centre.

Despite the flats in Job’s Yard being judged to be 'unsafe' by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and experts at the High Court, residents have witnessed Marcus Fielding, the sole director of Michigan Construction Limited (MCL), carry on building including the installation of solar panels.

In March council chiefs said they were powerless to remove Mr Fielding – who has been living in the unsafe flats that have a serious risk of collapse – but now they have taken the ‘last resort’.

Job's Yard - drone footage shows solar panels on the flats in Kettering town centre added after the demolition order/Bugsy Ma Drone

A spokesman for NNC said: “We are aware Michigan Construction Limited (MCL) are continuing works on the building including the installation of solar panels on the roof. It must be noted that they are doing so against the High Court order, HSE prohibition notice and warnings from the council and our appointed experts.

“The director of MCL has failed to comply with the court’s order and the council have no option but to exercise our step-in powers to demolish the building in default.

“This was always a last resort however MCL's repeated failure to cooperate with the council and the High Court order leaves us with no option.

“We have obtained quotes to demolish the building from local demolition contractors who require access to the building to complete a pre-demolition inspection before the proposed methodology can be finalised. The developer has refused to allow council officers and our agents into the building. Our legal team are now working to overcome this issue so that the demolition of the building can progress.”

The spokesman added: “The demolition of the unsafe building at Job’s Yard remains a priority for the council."

A High Court ruling ordered Mr Fielding to pay for a demolition company.

Since the court order, NNC officers have been attempting to engage with Mr Fielding and get him to pay for the work as instructed.

The court order should have been completed by April 26, 2024, with MCL financially responsible for the ‘safe demolition’ of the building.

Letters will be sent to neighbouring residents and businesses as part of the statutory demolition procedure to inform them of the demolition contractor’s details and when works are likely to start.