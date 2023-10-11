Kettering curry house hoping to make it five in a row after being shortlisted for top award
The owner of a popular Kettering curry house says he has everything crossed after his restaurant was shortlisted for a top award again.
Family-run The Raj, in Rockingham Road, is in with a chance of taking a regional accolade at the Asian Curry Awards for the fifth year in a row.
They’ve reached the final in the east of England Asian restaurant of the year category at the 2023 awards, with winners announced at a ceremony in London on November 19.
It would be yet another addition to The Raj’s trophy cabinet, having been crowned champions at the awards in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019.
Goyas Miah, 53, who opened the restaurant in 1991, said: “We are so proud that our family-run local in Kettering has been nominated for this prestigious award again.
"We have everything crossed.”
This year at the awards, dubbed the ‘Curry Oscars’, a shortlist of more than 200 venues across the country will be whittled down by public votes to determine the top 100 curry restaurants.
These will be then assessed by a panel of judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), who will determine category winners.
ACF chairman Yawar Khan said: “We’re seeing some remarkable innovation by pioneering restaurateurs, adapting to challenging trading conditions and more sophisticated customer preferences.
“Afternoon chai, weekend brunch, more use of quality local produce – especially seafood and game – are now being widely served.”
To cast your vote for The Raj visit https://www.asiancurryawards.com/vote/.