Staff at a popular Kettering curry house are celebrating after they won a top regional accolade for the fourth year running.

Family-run The Raj beat competition from across the area to be crowned the East of England’s best Asian restaurant at the Asian Curry Awards.

It’s yet another trophy for their growing cabinet having won the same award in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The Raj was crowned the region's best curry house

Owner Goyas Miah was delighted after picking up the award at a ceremony in London on Sunday (November 20).

The 52-year-old, opened The Raj in 1991, said: "I am absolutely thrilled, honoured and privileged that the crown of the best Asian restaurant in the East of England region, which we have held for the past three years, is proudly staying home in Kettering for the fourth year.

"My entire team has worked very hard to ensure that we maintain the highest standards in all aspects.

"I am also grateful to our wonderful customers for their support and trust over the past 31 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kettering restaurant was the only in Northamptonshire to make the shortlist after a record number of nominees were whittled down by an online public vote.

Judges have previously heaped praised on the restaurant, which serves classic dishes such as bhajis as well as seafood specials including lobster, and also has a piano lounge and shisha.