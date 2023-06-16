Kettering couple stunned as they're honoured for incredible Corona Kitchen volunteering

Hilary and Frank Rodgers

A Kettering couple who made sure nobody went hungry during the Covid crisis say they are shocked after being honoured for their volunteering.

Frank and Hilary Rodgers helped to set up the Corona Kitchen when lockdown restrictions forced many of the town’s soup kitchens to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total they distributed more than 30,000 meals to Kettering’s most vulnerable – and now they’ve been awarded a British Empire Medal in the King’s birthday honours.

Corona Kitchen volunteers in action

Hilary, 65, said: "We were really shocked and didn't quite believe it. We had these letters marked Cabinet Office and opened them at the same time and just looked at each other.

"We were delighted but equally surprised."

When the nation went into lockdown just one Kettering soup kitchen remained open – once a week at the town’s parish church – and Frank and Hilary wanted to help to plug the gap.

Working alongside restaurant owner Shaun Sedani they set up Corona Kitchen and served their first takeaway meals on March 25, 2020.

Frank with Prince Edward at 2021's Royal visit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aided by a group of volunteers, and donations and grants, they worked four days a week to hand out meal packages which included a hot meal as well as a drink, sandwiches, crisps and cake.

Many of the meals were collected but some were also delivered to those who were unable to leave their homes. Over the course of 17 months, until the service ended in August 2021, they handed out an average of 121 meals a day to the homeless, elderly and young families who were struggling financially because of the pandemic.

Unlike many services the Corona Kitchen did not require an official referral or voucher and served anyone in need without challenging them. It allowed them to help people who might otherwise have slipped through the cracks.

Frank, 67, said: “We served 19 meals on the first day and over the following 17 months our maximum serving one day was 155 meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were very grateful because quite often they said to us that if we weren't there they didn't know what they were going to do.”

Hilary added that many users were isolated because of the pandemic and that picking up their meals was their only daily contact with people.

A week after closing Corona Kitchen the retired couple re-opened their soup kitchen at St Edward’s Church, which had been running since 2017. They still offer a sit-down meal at the church every Tuesday.

The pair will pick up their award, which is for services to homeless people and the community, at a ceremony in Northampton before being invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace. It’s not their first Royal recognition – having previously been visited by Prince Edward in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank and Hilary said it will be a proud day for them but paid tribute to the incredible team of Corona Kitchen volunteers, which included their children Daniel and Grace and chef Shane Turiccki.

Frank said: "We had no idea this was coming – it was just surreal.