Royal seal of approval for Kettering's incredible Corona Kitchen team

Frank Rodgers (left) with the Earl of Wessex

A group of Kettering volunteers who dished up more than 30,000 meals to the vulnerable during the Covid pandemic were thanked for their efforts with a Royal visit today (Wednesday).

Prince Edward, who holds the title of Earl of Wessex and is the Queen's youngest son, joined his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at Corn Market Hall in London Road to speak to the incredible Corona Kitchen team.

The hush-hush visit saw the pair chat to volunteers who had given up their time to make sure nobody went hungry when the lockdown meant all but one of the town's soup kitchens closed last year.

Corona Kitchen organiser Frank Rodgers, 65, said: "It's been a surreal day. Standing there next to the Queen's son telling him all about what we had done was just amazing."

The Royal couple were welcomed by Northamptonshire deputy lieutenant James Lowther before spending 10 minutes in the sunshine with Frank and his wife Hilary.

They were shown display boards detailing the efforts in each of the Corona Kitchen's venues throughout the pandemic and then spoke to 24 volunteers who had turned up not knowing they would be introduced to royalty.

In total Prince Edward was there for about an hour and 10 minutes before heading to the Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre in Corby.

Corona Kitchen was set up by Frank, Hilary and restaurant owner Shaun Sedani in March 2020, initially starting by handing out hot meals and sandwiches from outside the Eden Centre in Montagu Street, before moving to the Corn Market Hall and then Fuller Baptist Church Cafe.

Hot meals were cooked on the premises, packed into takeaway boxes and served at the door in a completely Covid-safe pick-up.

Each bag prepared by volunteers consisted of a hot meal, sandwich, bag of crisps, cake and a drink. The kitchen was funded through grants and donations including from Northants Community Foundation, Defra and the National Lottery, with Morrisons giving away food daily that was close to or just past the best by date, with it being used that same day.

Frank said: "When we started in March 2020 we thought it would be done in July and look at us now!

"We handed out just over 30,000 meals and received about £36,000 in grant money which was incredible.

"To meet the Queen's son and his wife was just such a good feeling for us and all of the volunteers."

Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson said: “It’s always a delight to receive Royal visitors here in Northamptonshire and it was an honour to have The Earl and Countess of Wessex join us in North Northants this week.

“This was an important visit as it allowed our guests to witness first-hand some of the generosity of the Kettering people in ensuring that no one would go hungry during the pandemic.

“I’m very proud that we have this tremendously important work taking place in one of our own towns.”

Corona Kitchen ceased on August 31 and Frank and wife Hilary have now re-opened the soup kitchen at St Edward's church, just off London Road, which opened yesterday and now provides food for the vulnerable from 4pm to 6pm every Tuesday

With the St Peter and St Paul soup kitchen operating on Thursdays hot meals are now only available for those in desperate need for two days a week rather than five.