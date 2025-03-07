Kettering Costa Coffee drive-thru site nears completion as new ultra-rapid car chargers ready for opening

Kettering’s new Costa Coffee drive-thru is taking shape as its accompanying ultra-rapid charging hub is set to open.

The Stanier Close site behind McDonalds and Dunelm Mill comprises a Costa Coffee store and drive-thru, as well as an InstaVolt ultra-rapid charging hub.

EV drivers will be able to use one of the dozen 160kW chargers from Friday, March 14, but they will have to wait until the the end of May to refuel inside the brand-new Costa.

‘Coming soon’ signs have been placed around the building site that will be handed over for fitting out at the beginning of April, a process that usually takes six weeks.

Costa Coffee in Stanier Close, Kettering /National WorldCosta Coffee in Stanier Close, Kettering /National World
Costa Coffee in Stanier Close, Kettering /National World

Simon Smith, InstaVolt’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’re proud to bring our ultra-rapid charging technology to Kettering’s newest Costa Coffee site.

“This hub combines the speed and reliability that InstaVolt is known for with the comfort and convenience of Costa’s welcoming new location. It’s all about making EV travel easier and more enjoyable for drivers.”

Previously submitted planning documents said the new drive-thru, on a site next to the existing McDonald’s, would create about 15 jobs.

InstaVolt EV charging points next to Costa Coffee in Stanier Close, Kettering /National WorldInstaVolt EV charging points next to Costa Coffee in Stanier Close, Kettering /National World
InstaVolt EV charging points next to Costa Coffee in Stanier Close, Kettering /National World

Those nearby had raised concerns about the impact it would have on the already-congested junction with Northfield Avenue, with one saying added traffic would be ‘unbearable’ and that there is already chaos at peak times.

Kettering Town Council had said the extra traffic created by the development would put too much pressure put on the junction with Northfield Avenue.

But a transport statement submitted as part of the approved drive-thru plan said that Stanier Close is a private highway and that any queues would not impact on the wider highway network. North Northamptonshire Council planning officers did not object to it.

