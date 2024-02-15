Move over Greggs...new Kettering drive-thru could now become a Costa Coffee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Kettering drive-thru which was earmarked to become a Greggs now looks set to be taken on by Costa Coffee.

Plans to build a unit in Stanier Close, just off Northfield Avenue, were approved in November 2022 with the bakery chain confirmed as its future occupant about a year ago.

But updated planning documents submitted in October said a potential new operator was looking at the site – and now Costa Coffee has applied for permission to put its drive-thru signs up there.

Costa Coffee has submitted plans for signs at the drive-thru unit

The Northants Telegraph has asked Costa Coffee to comment on their plans for the site and when it could open but we are yet to receive a response.

We have also asked Greggs if they have abandoned plans to take on the unit but have not received a response.

Previously submitted planning documents said the new drive-thru, on a site next to the existing McDonald’s, would create about 15 jobs.

Those nearby had raised concerns about the impact it would have on the already-congested junction with Northfield Avenue, with one saying added traffic would be ‘unbearable’ and that there is already chaos at peak times.

A drawing submitted as plans for new signs.

Kettering Town Council said the extra traffic created by the development would put too much pressure put on the junction with Northfield Avenue.