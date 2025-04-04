Kettering 'community' pub re-opens with promise of beer, bar snacks, sport and Sunday roasts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Punters are being welcomed back through the doors of a Kettering 'community' pub with the promise of real ales, snacks, sport and Sunday roasts.

The Piper in Windmill Avenue had been shut at the end of February with regulars left without their favourite local.

But now the pub has re-opened under an experienced landlady and a new face behind the bar Jo Sexton – a customer turned barmaid.

Pulling the first pint on the opening day (Thursday, April 3), Jo is looking forward to welcoming pub-goers back.

Back in business - The Piper has reopened to customers /National World

She said: “I’ve not worked in a pub for a long time, or pulled a pint. I’m looking forward to it and working with Carol the landlady – we’re great friends.

“I used to come in on Fridays with my dogs. I said to Carol, I like it so much I said I’ll come and work for you. I didn’t know it would take off.”

Landlady Carol will take on chef duties and will start serving bar snacks – sandwiches and cheesy chips – on Wednesday (April 9) and plans to bring back Sunday roasts when the kitchen is ready.

On the drinks menu will be real ales and lagers and the pub will bring back its popular beer festival.

Kettering - The Piper - Jo Sexton behind the bar/National World

Carol said: “I want to build the community back. I’m going to put my heart and soul into it. Live music is coming back and I want to bring back darts, pool and skittles teams, I’d also like to do a monthly quiz. So come on down and enjoy the fun.”