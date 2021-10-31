Kettering community garden flying high with Green Flag award for fifth year running

Kettering’s Green Patch in Valley Walk has been named as one of the 2,127 parks and green spaces in the UK to have received a Green Flag Award.

The award, now celebrating its 25th year, recognises excellence with the Green Flag a sign to members of the public that the space boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent facilities.

Grey Lindley from Groundwork Northamptonshire, which has been managing the Green Patch since 2007, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the Green Patch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Patch flag will be flying high above the community garden

"We are very proud that we're recognised for all the hard work that goes on here. We couldn’t be more chuffed. Thank you so much Green Flag for recognising all our hard work and the importance of the Green Patch to our local residents."

It's the fifth year running that the thriving community hub in Valley Walk, which supports a number of different projects including clubs for children, young people and adult employment programmes and supported adult volunteering, has received the prestigious award.

Before Groundwork Northamptonshire took it on, the Green Patch was a site that was barely used and struggling for volunteers and customers.

The Green Patch sees hundreds of adults and children come through the gates every week and it is supported by a range of funders and partners.

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the 2127 parks and green spaces on their achievement”

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that their site has high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is a place that supports people to live healthy lives.”