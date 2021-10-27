Kettering Green Patch community garden honoured with annual civic award

Nominated to accepting the trophy on behalf of the Green Patch was Groundwork stalwart Nigel Bennett.

A Kettering 'environmental treasure' has been awarded a top prize from the town's custodians of civic pride - a silver trophy recognising outstanding contribution to the community.

The Green Patch garden has been named by Kettering Civic Society as the winner of the annual silver Rose Bowl Award for its work over the past decade.

Managed by Groundwork Northamptonshire, the flagship community garden is used by a range of people including schools, local authority and community groups, helped by volunteers the team host community days, educational sessions and family events.

The trophy was handed over in front of supporters, staff, volunteers and visitors.

Green Patch manager Grey Lindley said: "We are really proud and honoured to be given this award - we are really proud to be part of the history of the town.

"It really means a lot to be noticed as an important part of the community. The award is for everyone, it's a community effort - volunteers and other community groups that get involved.

"Volunteers are a massive part of what we are all about."

The raised beds

The Green Patch, a 2.5-acre site situated in Valley Walk, on the edge of the Grange housing estate, is home to a multi-use building, polytunnels for growing produce, a bee garden and beehives, animals, raised beds for growing produce, a summer house and natural outdoor play area and wildlife areas including two ponds and an orchard.

Chairman of Kettering Civic Society Paul Ansell said: "It's a pleasure to award the rose bowl on behalf of the committee to the Green Patch.

"The once plain allotment plot has, over the years, been transformed into an environmental treasure where volunteers grow flowers, herbs, vegetables - and more.

"We chose the Green Patch for the variety of activities that they do with the community and so many people benefit - it's a lifeline."

A glass trophy was also handed over for the Green Patch to keep on display

Stuart Bonham, chairman of Groundwork Northamptonshire who fund the project, said: "What pleases me most about the Green Patch is that we really have a good strategy to make it an integral part of the local community, looking after vulnerable people and a lot of people with additional needs. For me this award today is recognition of that.

"Everybody is part of the Green Patch. Through the work of the volunteers and Groundwork the Green Patch will go from strength to strength.

"There will be further investment in this site and we are looking for lots of different funders to help with this."

The Green Patch runs a successful and seasonal ‘Veg Box’ scheme providing the local community with fresh produce at an affordable cost, encouraging healthy eating and positive well-being. All proceeds going directly back into the running costs of the Green Patch.