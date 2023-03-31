James Acaster's Hecklers Welcome tour has seen unprecedented demand for tickets

Tickets for James Acaster’s Hecklers Welcome tour went on sale at 10am – and brought ticketing websites to a grinding halt.

People who had hoped to get coveted seats for his latest 40-date show – that will tour the UK in summer – were left disappointed as tickets for most gigs sold out in seconds.

Fans as far away as Bristol and Wales faced long virtual queues to get seats as an announcement on James’s own website at around 10.15am said tickets had sold out.

The Lighthouse Theatre's ticketing website struggled to cope with the overwhelming demand this morning

Locals trying to get tickets for four gigs at The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering were able to put tickets in their basket, but were then met with messages saying too many people were trying to get tickets, and to try again later.

It’s expected that James, who previously worked at Wicksteed Park and featured in an episode of SkyMax documentary Hold the Front Page centred around the Northants Telegraph in January, may announce further dates although his schedule is extremely tight. He’ll play 40 gigs at Cardiff, Kettering, Glasgow, Salford, Birmingham, Dublin, Brighton, Bristol, Leeds and Belfast in three-and-a-half months.

The tour is described as a relaxed 90-minute show without an interval where bars will be open throughout and the audience is allowed to come and go as necessary.