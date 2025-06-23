Kettering church peregrines spread their wings as falcon family successfully fledge

Kettering town centre’s four peregrine falcon chicks have spread their wings and successfully flown their precipitous nest box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three male and one female birds all took to the air this weekend but are still sticking close to home on the spire of St Peter and St Paul Church in Kettering market place.

Their peregrine parents have been feeding their brood, ringed and coded MJ, MF, MH and MG, a nourishing diet of freshly-caught pigeons and other birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they're off! Kettering's four peregrine falcons have fledged their nest and can be spotted on the spire of Kettering's St Peter and St Paul Church/Glyn Dobbs/ Steve Sharpe

It’s the prolific pair’s third year of breeding and have so far successfully raised a dozen chicks under the guarding eyes of the Hawk and Owl Trust.

Watching the trust’s live nest cam and from the ground has been Kettering’s Steve Sharpe who monitors the birds.

He said: “MF – the only female – was the first to fledge. The adults have been very relaxed. MJ has been moving around the top of the spire.”

MJ the peregrine has been shifting around on the spire of Kettering's St Peter and St Paul Church/Steve Sharpe

Meanwhile the parents continue to feed the fledglings – two of which have been returning for a snooze in their gravelly nest box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hawk and Owl Trust has issued guidance on what to do if they find a grounded peregrine chick in the Kettering area.

A spokesman said: “The public should to keep their distance and not attempt to catch the bird or take it to a vet. Mishandling can result in injury to either the person or the bird.

“Contact us directly — we're available from 9.30am to 4pm, seven days a week, on 01328 856 788 (option 3). If it’s outside those hours, please send us an email with a photo to [email protected].

“We have support and volunteers ready to help — but please note this applies to Kettering only, not other locations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support the work of the Hawk and Owl Trust by clicking here.

Donate to St Peter and St Paul Church by clicking here.

Watch the Kettering peregrines by clicking here.

Adult female peregrines are notably larger than males, with males being about a third smaller. Females tend to have heavier barring – dark markings – on their chests and underwings compared to males, who usually have cleaner, whiter breasts. Female peregrines have relatively larger feet and talons compared to males, and appear more ‘muscular’ – male birds have a sleeker, more streamlined appearance.