Gender reveal of Kettering church peregrine falcons as advice issued for grounded chicks as they prepare to fledge

Four peregrine falcon chicks, that call Kettering town centre their home, have been ringed and sexed by conservationists.

The fluffy offspring of two doting peregrine parents have been growing rapidly on a diet of freshly-caught pigeons and blackbirds caught in the grounds around St Peter & St Paul Church in Market Place.

In order to track their progress, specialist experts from the Hawk and Owl Trust visited the protected nesting site to place rings on the latest brood.

Peregrine falcons that were born in a nest site in Kettering town centre were ringed and sexed by the Hawk & Owl Trust/Hawk & Owl Trust L-r MJ, MF, MH and MG

A spokesman for the Hawk and Owl Trust said: “This year’s chicks have now been ringed as part of our ongoing conservation efforts. We’re pleased to report three males – MJ, MG, and MH – and one female – MF. “We’ll be watching their progress closely as they continue to grow and develop.”

As well as examining the four chicks, the camera providing a live stream of the nest has been adjusted to provide a new bird’s eye view of their gravel box home.

The chicks are expected to fledge soon and the Hawk and Owl Trust has issued guidance on what to do if they find a grounded peregrine chick.

A spokesman said: “The public should to keep their distance and not attempt to catch the bird or take it to a vet. Mishandling can result in injury to either the person or the bird.

“Contact us directly — we're available from 9.30am to 4pm, seven days a week, on 01328 856 788 (option 3). If it’s outside those hours, please send us an email with a photo to [email protected].

“We have support and volunteers ready to help — but please note this applies to Kettering only, not other locations.”

Adult female peregrines are notably larger than males, with males being about a third smaller. Females tend to have heavier barring – dark markings – on their chests and underwings compared to males, who usually have cleaner, whiter breasts. Female peregrines have relatively larger feet and talons compared to males, and appear more ‘muscular’ – male birds have a sleeker, more streamlined appearance.