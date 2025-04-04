Kettering peregrine falcons back in wildlife webcam action as town church's birds of prey produce eggs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Activities of Kettering ‘parish’ church’s peregrine falcons are back on ‘TV’ with the stars of the show sitting on their nest site high in the heart of the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The webcam, a collaboration between St Peter & St Paul Church and the Hawk and Owl Trust, allows a bird’s eye view of the gravel nest box

Successfully fledging four young last year, the peregrines have claimed the medieval tower as their home and can often be seen – and heard above the market place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently the pair are brooding two eggs on the 24/7-monitored bespoke nest site – watch here.

Kettering's beloved peregrine falcons are back on their nest - with two eggs laid so far /Hawk and Owl Trust

A spokesman for the Hawk and Owl Trust said: “We’re delighted to once again share live footage of the Peregrines in 2025.

"Around five years ago, the Hawk and Owl Trust was approached by the Rector of St Peter & St Paul in Kettering, seeking advice on a pair of Peregrine Falcons that had made the church their nesting site—an increasingly notable spot within the local community.

“In response, the trust’s local conservation officer quickly visited the site and provided expert support, which led to the installation of a nesting tray for the birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, the trust has continued to play a vital role, offering ongoing guidance and working in close collaboration with the church and dedicated local volunteers.

Kettering's beloved peregrine falcons are back on their nest /Glyn Dobbs

“By 2023, the peregrines had successfully raised three chicks, followed by four more in 2024. During the winter months, a camera was installed by the trust to monitor the birds, giving residents a rare and intimate view into the falcons’ lives.”

Once persecuted, improved legislation and protection has helped the peregrine population recover and they have now expanded into many urban areas. Peregrines are a Schedule 1 listed species of The Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Famed for being the world’s fastest animal reaching in excess of 200mph in a dive, peregrine falcons are very effective hunters catching their prey in mid-air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are being asked to donate to the Hawk and Owl Trust or St Peter & St Paul Church to support the conservation effort.

Donate to the Hawk and Owl Trust here or to St Peter and St Paul Church, Kettering here.