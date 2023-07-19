Kettering chart sensation Mae Stephens is set to release a new single next month after collaborating with a Grammy Award winner.

The 20-year-old former Asda worker, who shot to fame earlier this year after a TikTok clip went viral, saw alt-pop bop If We Ever Broke Up reach number 13 in the charts.

Now she’s hoping to go even higher with new single Mr Right, featuring Meghan Trainor, which comes out on August 4.

American singer Trainor previously topped the charts with All About That Bass and was named best new artist at the Grammy Awards in 2016.

In a TikTok post Mae said: “I have never been more excited to say that myself and the incredible Meghan Trainor will be bringing this banger out.”

Mae and her family moved to the area when she was six and they have spent time living on the Kettering Leisure Village estate as well as in Burton Latimer and Barton Seagrave.

She went to Burton Latimer’s Meadowside Primary School and then Latimer Arts College, when she spent hours writing songs each day after school and playing the piano as a coping mechanism because she was bullied.

Mae Stephens (left) and Meghan Trainor's new song Mr Right is out on August 4. Credit: TikTok

When she left school she started performing at open mic nights at venues like The Stirrup Cup before become a global star when she uploaded a snippet of If We Ever Broke Up – along with her dancing – to social media.

Since then she’s signed with record label EMI, spent time in Los Angeles and performed to huge crowds at Thetford Festival and Glastonbury.

Mae previously told the Northants Telegraph she’ll always remember where her music career started – and said she would love to do a big gig in Kettering.

She said: "The town has been a big help for me. I've made so many friends in Kettering and it's somewhere I just love.

Mae Stephens