A Kettering singer who found overnight fame after posting her unforgettable self-penned song on TikTok is playing Glastonbury Festival on Sunday (June 25).

Mae Stephens, who has already broken a string of records with her song If We Ever Broke Up, will play the Lonely Hearts Club stage.

The former Asda worker, who went to Meadowside Primary in Burton Latimer, wrote her tune in just three hours and it has now has almost ten million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Kettering's Mae Stephens is set to play the Lonely Hearts Stage Glastonbury

It’s been viewed four billion times on TikTok and has been streamed more than 270 million times on streaming sites worldwide.

She’s signed a record deal with EMI and, following a month of songwriting in LA, is embarking on a summer of major gigs.

Mae has already played in front of a huge crowd at Thetford Festival this summer and has further slots lined-up at Reading and Leeds, Longitude and Wilderness.

This Saturday (June 24) she’ll support Pink at the British Summer Time gig at Hyde Park before her first ever Glastonbury gig on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Archie Lamb, EMI’s senior A&R director told Music Week: “As soon as I heard the snippet of If We Every Broke Up, I knew it was a hit..

“I’m a big believer in how artists and songs are breaking through short-form content, and when I saw Mae’s content I saw a unique talent. It was a massively competitive deal, one I knew we had to do. It was amazing to see EMI come together to make it happen and deliver the biggest global breakthrough from the UK in a long time.”

Mae went to Latimer Arts College and had a tough time at school. Once she left, she started playing Open Mic nights at places like The Stirrup Cup and The Domino in Corby. But it was only when she uploaded her song If We Ever Broke Up, along with her quirky dance moves, to TikTok that she finally found global fame.

