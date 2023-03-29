Brides can bag a bargain this week at a two-day showcase when second-hand wedding dresses will be offered to boost fundraising for Cransley Hospice.

The event will see bridal necessities on sale to eco-conscious shoppers at Cransley Hospice’s charity shop’s first ever Wedding Showcase.

Gorgeous gowns, tiaras, accessories and pre-loved wedding items for brides and guests will be on sale on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

Bride-to-be Beckie Cave in one of the bridal gowns on sale at Cransley Hospice charity shop

Cransley Hospice Trust digital marketing co-ordinator, Rebecca Cave, said: “Whether you’re an eco-conscious bride, or simply have a limited budget, you can say yes to a pre-loved good, for a bargain price. Not only are you saving money, but also supporting your local hospice.”

Prices range from £60 up to £339 for dresses, with a range of bridesmaid dresses, mother-of-the-bride outfits, headwear, jewellery, shoes, bags as well as wedding gifts and confetti.

Bride-to-be Beckie Cave has been given a sneak peek at the items that will go on sale at the Cransley Hospice’s charity shop in Kettering’s Horsemarket.

Beckie said: “There are so many beautiful items at the shop, and I love that my purchases are going towards such a great cause. It’s the small things that make a big difference.”

This year Cransley Hospice Trust celebrates its 25th anniversary. The trust relies on the generosity of the community for income to support the services provided within the hospice in North Northamptonshire..