Handmade flock of pottery robins to remember lost loved ones and mark 25th anniversary of Cransley Hospice

On one of the most love-filled days of the year, Valentine’s Day, Cransley Hospice has launched a heart-warming art project to remember loved ones.

The ‘Robins appear when loved ones are near’ installation will use 250 black and 250 white handcrafted clay robins to mark the hospice’s 25th anniversary.

Created by Kettering potter Louise Crookenden-Johnson, the 500 handmade clay robins will be displayed at Chester House Estate near Wellingborough.

Potter Louise Crookenden-Johnson has created the robins for Cransley Hospice's 25th anniversary

Designed and created for Cransley Hospice’s 25th anniversary celebration, each limited-edition robin has been individually numbered.

Louise said: “It’s been an honour to be involved in this very special commemorative in-memory installation for Cransley Hospice Trust, and to be supporting the work that they do for the community of north Northamptonshire.

"It’s been fun working with the team to create the robin and I’m really looking forward to putting the installation together, seeing all 500 birds flock together for the finished design at Chester House in the summer. I think it’ll be quite a sight.”

The robins will be on display at Chester House

Designed as a bird feeder, the creations have hollow backs to contain bird seed to attract other feathered friends.

The 500 robins will be installed at Chester House in June and the in-memory murmuration will be free to view.

Louise Gurney, community fundraising and events development manger at Cransley Hospice Trust, said: “We hope the robins have a wide appeal, to people who like birds and gardening and, of course, those whom like us, believe that when a robin appears a loved one is near.

"An installation of this kind is a first for Cransley Hospice Trust and for the area, and we are hoping to raise around £20,500 from sales, donations and corporate support.

Each robin is handmade from clay

"The funds raised will enable us to continue to support the specialist care and services provided by the hospice and in the community by the hospice at home team. Together we can be there for the next 25 years.”

The robins are available to purchase from today (February 14) via the Cransley Hospice Trust website www.cransleyhospice.org.uk and cost £25 each.

Cransley Hospice is hoping to raise an additional £250,000 during their anniversary year. To support the charity contact the fundraising team on 03000 274040 or email [email protected]