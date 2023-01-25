Cransley Hospice Kettering timeline stone marks 25 years of care at heart of the community and launches celebration year

Cransley Hospice has been guaranteed its own place in the history of Kettering after a stone marking the charity’s foundation was unveiled in the town.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the opening of Cransley Hospice based at St Mary’s Hospital, a carved stone has been added to the Kettering Timeline.

Rev Dr John Smith, Cransley Hospice founder, who launched the specialist facility 25 years ago, was special guest at the ceremony.

The stone marking Cransley Hospice's founding

He said: “Cransley Hospice will soon be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Its place on the timeline represents what it means to our community as it cares skillfully for patients and their families when life is drawing to a close. We should feel proud that it’s here.”

Joining him were Kettering mayor Cllr Keli Watts, chairman of North Northamptonshire Council Cllr Larry Henson (Cons, Wicksteed) and Rachel Herrick, director of income generation and communications for Cransley Hospsice Trust.

Cllr Watts said: “Cransley Hospice is an important part of so many people’s lives with their loved ones being looked after and I was so pleased to take part in this ceremony.”

Since it opened, Cransley Hospice has cared for thousands of people in the community with life-limiting illnesses, providing free, specialist, palliative care to patients in the hospice, and through the hospice at home service.

Before the hospice opened on the ground floor of Sunley Court building in November 1998, hospital patients who were approaching the end of their life had been cared for by Dr Smith and his team in Cransley Ward at St Mary’s Hospital, eventually giving the hospice its name.

Cransley Hospice Trust relies on the support from the community, through fundraising activities and sponsorship.

The timeline plaque unveiling kicks off a year-long programme of fundraising events and activities planned for 2023 with the launch of the Cransley Hospice Trust #25for25Challenge which will run for a full year, to January 25, 2024.

People of all ages are being urged to get involved, individually, as a team, or with friends, groups, family or colleagues to dream up a #25for25Challenge.

A spokesman for Cransley Hospice Trust said: “It can be anything from running 2.5 miles to inviting 25 of your friends to a tea party.

"Just choose your challenge and set yourself a fundraising target to help raise an additional £250,000 to support specialist care for patients who need it at the end of their life, and their loved ones in our community.”

For 25 ideas and more information about how to get involved go to the Cransley Hospice Trust website www.cransleyhospice.org.uk or call the fundraising office on 03000 274040 for further information.

Cransley Hospice Trust’s fundraising income comes primarily from supporters and the public in the North Northants community. In order to continue this level of care and future services, the trust needs to increase fundraising from £1.4 million to £2 million over the next five years.

