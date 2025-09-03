Kettering car vandalism investigators release CCTV photo after dozens of vehicles’ paintwork scratched
The incident happened on Saturday, August 30, between midnight and 5am, when approximately 30 cars were scratched in Princes Street.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 25000510617 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”
The appeal comes after more than 26 cars were targeted between 9pm and midnight on Friday, August 29, in a relatively confined area of Kettering, including Linden Avenue, Tennyson Road, St Peter’s Avenue, Green Lane and Russell Street, with cars seemingly targeted at random.
At least two cars had ‘attempted murder’ written on them.
Northants Police have also been alerted to another series of incidents one of which took place on Friday, August 29, between 10.30pm and 10.45pm by a man with a ‘guitar’.
A spokesman said: “We are investigating criminal damage to a vehicle in Bowling Green Road, Kettering and are appealing to local residents for information or CCTV.
“The vehicle was damaged on Friday, August 29, between 10.30pm and 10.45pm. An unknown male was seen carrying a guitar in/around the town centre, has scratched offensive words into multiple vehicles.
"He was spotted on Queen Street at around 8.30am on Saturday, August 30.
Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting ref 25000513746.