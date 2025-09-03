Kettering car vandalism investigators release CCTV photo after dozens of vehicles’ paintwork scratched

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a number of vehicles were damaged in Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Saturday, August 30, between midnight and 5am, when approximately 30 cars were scratched in Princes Street.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 25000510617 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal comes after more than 26 cars were targeted between 9pm and midnight on Friday, August 29, in a relatively confined area of Kettering, including Linden Avenue, Tennyson Road, St Peter’s Avenue, Green Lane and Russell Street, with cars seemingly targeted at random.

CCTV has been released of a man Northants Police would like to identify/Northants Police

At least two cars had ‘attempted murder’ written on them.

Northants Police have also been alerted to another series of incidents one of which took place on Friday, August 29, between 10.30pm and 10.45pm by a man with a ‘guitar’.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating criminal damage to a vehicle in Bowling Green Road, Kettering and are appealing to local residents for information or CCTV.

Car bonnets have been scratched and defaced across Kettering on Friday August 29 and Saturday, August 30 2025/UGC

“The vehicle was damaged on Friday, August 29, between 10.30pm and 10.45pm. An unknown male was seen carrying a guitar in/around the town centre, has scratched offensive words into multiple vehicles.

"He was spotted on Queen Street at around 8.30am on Saturday, August 30.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting ref 25000513746.