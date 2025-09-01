Dozens of car owners have been left with repair bills after their cars were vandalised in Kettering overnight.

Residents in Kettering woke up on Saturday morning to their car bonnet paintwork gouged and graffitied with names, and words and patterns scrawled into surfaces.

It is believed more than 26 cars were targeted between 9pm and midnight on Friday, August 29, in a relatively confined area of the town, including Linden Avenue, Tennyson Road, St Peter’s Avenue, Green Lane and Russell Street, with cars seemingly targeted at random.

At least two cars had ‘attempted murder’ written on them.

Some of the more than 26 cars that were damaged in a spate of car vandalism in Kettering /UGC

One car owner said: “My car had its bonnet scratched along with many others. We got away relatively lightly compared to others, and I wouldn't usually report something like this to the police, however due to the sheer number of people and cars affected I thought it could be necessary as it could encourage the police to look into it.”

Another resident had tried to find the out who was responsible by searching door bell CCTV.

She said: “A neighbour could see it was done at 11pm but the footage is so grainy that there's no way to identify. The damage must be in to the thousands of pounds.”

One resident in Green Lane said many ‘hard working people’ had been affected by the attacks.

Officers from Northants Police are appealing for witnesses after at least 26 cars were vandalised in Kettering town centre.

Insp Matt Rock, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “We are aware of a large number of vehicles being targeted and are seeking to engage with all the victims of this criminal damage.

“We will be keeping a highly visible presence in the area and looking to obtain more evidence to identify those responsible.

“To that end we would ask if anyone in the area affected has CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact the police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 25***510617.”