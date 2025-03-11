ATS Euromaster’s Kettering in Northfield Avenue has closed as part of a cost-cutting restructure at the tyre and service garage national chain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers have been greeted with locked doors and signs in the windows saying ‘sorry, this centre has now closed’ and a QR code to book a mobile tyre fitting.

A total of 86 service centres are set to close across the UK as parent company Michelin announced plans to move to a mobile servicing business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nearest ATS Euromaster to Kettering will now be in Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton one of the company’s remaining 235 tyre and service centres.

ATS Kettering, Northfield Avenue /National World

All staff affected by the closure of the Kettering branch have been offered interviews at Halfords, and support for for customers.

Paul Senior, Halfords divisional director, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with ATS to explore employment opportunities for affected colleagues, while also ensuring that motorists in this part of Northamptonshire continue to have access to competitive, convenient, and trusted automotive services.”

In February, an ATS Euromaster spokesperson told trade paper Fleet News that the UK automotive aftermarket was facing ‘overcapacity, increasing costs and sluggish activity and growth’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “ATS Euromaster intends to review its current operating model and has put in place a proposal to close non profitable service centres.

ATS Euromaster Kettering/ National World

“Employees impacted by this proposal are under consultation. In the meantime, our priority is to provide them with the best level of support as possible.

“This decision will not impact the high quality of services that we offer to our customers."

To assist those whose bookings are impacted by ATS branch closures, Halfords garages say they will prioritise MOT and other service bookings originally made with ATS wherever possible, helping customers avoid delays and ensuring their vehicles remain roadworthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to supporting ATS employees, Halfords is also stepping in to help customers affected by the closures, ensuring they continue to have access to trusted and competitive automotive services.

It is believed that up to 400 employees could be impacted by the branch closures.