Kettering bin collection disrupted for second day with 40 streets missing out

Residents in Kettering who normally have their 'green' bins collected today (Friday, August 13) have faced disruption to their services, with green waste collection postponed for the second time in as many days.

Grey bins used for green garden waste that have not been collected by 4pm today will need to be left out again on Saturday (August 14).

Collections in large areas of the south of the town have been affected with 'operational pressures' being given as the explanation.

Yesterday a spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council had said 'operational pressures' were to blame with some green waste collections having to be postponed.

They said: “People who were due a grey/green garden bin collection today and whose bin has not emptied by 4pm, can put it out for collection on Saturday, August 14 by 6.30am and it will be collected then.