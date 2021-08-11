Apology over Wellingborough village's bin woes
Wollaston residents have noticed delayed collections during the past month
North Northamptonshire Council has pledged to act after brown bin collections in Wollaston were consistently delayed.
Residents living in the quiet village have not had their bins collected on time for most of the summer, leaving some bins crawling with maggots.
Locals told the Northants Telegraph that sometimes the bins had been left out for five or more days before they have been collected by the council's contractor, Norse.
Residents have been left in the dark by NNC and a complaint from the Parish Council had gone unanswered.
It took the authority a week to respond to a query about the bin issues from our reporter.
An NNC spokeswoman said: "We are aware that some residents have experienced disruptions to their waste collection service.
"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused them. We are working with Wellingborough Norse, the joint venture responsible for collecting waste and recycling in the Wellingborough area, to resolve the issues so that residents can benefit from a reliable service.
"We are grateful to residents for their patience while we work to improve on the service.
"If a resident does experience a missed collection, we ask that they inform us by contacting 0300 126 3000 or logging it through our website www.northnorthants.gov.uk/waste. Residents should leave their bin out for collection and we shall return as soon as we are able."