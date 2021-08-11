Apology over Wellingborough village's bin woes

Image: by Will Lovell / Wikipedia CC BY-SA 2.0

North Northamptonshire Council has pledged to act after brown bin collections in Wollaston were consistently delayed.

Locals told the Northants Telegraph that sometimes the bins had been left out for five or more days before they have been collected by the council's contractor, Norse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have been left in the dark by NNC and a complaint from the Parish Council had gone unanswered.

It took the authority a week to respond to a query about the bin issues from our reporter.

An NNC spokeswoman said: "We are aware that some residents have experienced disruptions to their waste collection service.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused them. We are working with Wellingborough Norse, the joint venture responsible for collecting waste and recycling in the Wellingborough area, to resolve the issues so that residents can benefit from a reliable service.

"We are grateful to residents for their patience while we work to improve on the service.