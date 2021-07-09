Bins have not been emptied again in Wollaston. Image: by Will Lovell / Wikipedia CC BY-SA 2.0

A councillor has promised to fight against potential garden waste charges after brown bins were late being emptied in Wollaston.

The bins, that are used for compostable material including grass cuttings, plants and weeds, were due to be collected on Tuesday but many have not yet been emptied.

After contacting the local authority, residents have been told by North Northants Council to leave them by the roadside and they will be collected today or tomorrow. Some residents say this is the third time in a row that the bins have not been picked-up on time.

Ward Cllr Martin Griffiths said that he will take up the matter with Wellingborough Norse, the waste contractors for the area.

He sad: "More importantly, I'll be bringing it up at the next North Northamptonshire full council meeting.

"Wellingborough Norse, during the first lockdown, performed brilliantly to keep up with essential bin collections and I remember they were applauded during those very testing times.

"I am also really concerned that the cabinet of the new council may try and introduce charging for garden waste collections as they do for residents of East Northants.