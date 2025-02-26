Kettering bakery ready for Fat Thursday with 2,000 doughnuts on sale

Doughnuts fans will be able to get their fill of their favourite sweet treats as Kettering’s newest bakery Eunice Artisan Bakery concentrates on the tradition of Fat Thursday.

Celebrated across Poland to mark the last Thursday before Lent, Fat Thursday or Tłusty Czwartek is commonly a day dedicated to eating and indulgence before pre-Easter fasting.

Preparing for a big day is Eunice Artisan Bakery Shop owner Kate Oslizlok who will be opening up extra early and she is anticipating a queue on February 27.

She said: “We’re opening at 6am and there will be people waiting. We are going to have three deliveries throughout the day.

"It used to be a traditional start to Lent but now it’s more like eat as many doughnuts as you can and it will bring you good luck.

"There’s no reason why you don’t eat them!”

The bakery will be stocking a variety of fresh doughnuts with fillings from the traditional rose jam and mixed fruit jam, to toffee, custard, advocaat, pistachio, marmalade, cherry, Nutella and Raffaello.

Kate said: “People have some for breakfast then have more for lunch and then for dinner. We always sell out and I know a lot of people will be coming early.”

The outlet based in the Yards off Market Street in Kettering will open at 6am and will close at 5pm – or longer if they have any left.

Deliveries will be made by Kate’s husband Kris – a baker at Eunice Artisan Bakery in Huntingdon. The bakers will be producing more than 35,000 doughnuts to sell across the region.

Kate says she won’t attempt to beat Kris’ record of 10 doughnuts in one day, but she will be eating one.

She said: “We have a doughnut to suit everyone. I will have one but not 10!”

Like Shrove Tuesday (Pancake Day), the exact date of Fat Thursday changes every year depending on Easter – a moveable feast.

Fat Thursday is celebrated in Germany, Italy, Greece, Poland, and Spain where it is named differently but mostly involves feasting before the carnival of Mardi Gras.

Shrove Tuesday will be celebrated on March 4 – the day before Ash Wednesday marking the start of Lent for Christians.