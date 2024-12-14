New Kettering bakery bringing bread, pastries and cakey treats to town centre shop
Thanks to a rise in sales, Eunice Artisan Bakery owners Kettering couple Kate and Kris Oslizok have moved their business to a unit in The Yards, off Market Street.
Specialising in Polish breads and baked goods, Kris has been working on recipes for their range of pastries, doughnuts, croissants, pies and sandwiches with Kate running the shop.
She said: “I already have two children, but this bakery is our third baby! Everything you find in our bakery has been handmade by our brilliant team of skilled craft bakers.
"You can definitely taste the freshness.”
The new shop will be open three days a week – Tuesday 9am to 3pm, Thursday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 9am to 3pm, but it is hoped demand will see them open on more days.
Picking up a loaf of sourdough was first customer in the new shop, mayor of Kettering Cllr Craig Skinner who had braved the wet weather to mark the opening day.
He said: “I’m delighted to officially open the new Eunice Artisan Bakery Shop. The food looks amazing with loads of variety and they’ve done a great job with the unit.
"It’s a real success story from their time on the market to a shop in The Yards. It's great to see The Yards doing so well with so many occupied units and so much on offer, it's becoming a really unique destination.”
He added: "Hopefully the bakery will soon be open six days a weeks.”
