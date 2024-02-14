Kettering Arts Centre announces new celebrity patron – pop star, author and local lad
He’s topped charts with synth pop bangers, written sermons and authored memoirs, crime novels and radio scripts, and now Rev Richard Coles will take on the role of patron of Kettering Arts Centre.
The arts centre based at St Andrew's Church is where Mr Coles, former vicar of Finedon, was baptised, his parents were married – and has provided a venue for his touring show.
It was after Mr Coles’ appearance at Kettering Arts Centre, Rev Tom Houston, vicar of St Andrew’s church and manager of the Kettering Arts Centre saw the patron plan hatch.
Mr Houston said: “Rev Richard Coles performed at Kettering Arts Centre (KAC) in September 2023 and for me it was an unforgettable moment.
"We knew Richard had a strong link with Kettering but didn’t realise that St Andrew’s Church held a special place in his heart.
"It was the church where his parents were married and he was christened.
"Richard stayed after his show chatting to the team and we were delighted when he agreed to be our first patron.”
With Mr Coles’ mixture of faith and a love of the arts combined with his links to the local community, Kettering Arts Centre say they feel privileged to have him on board.
The centre is currently undergoing a £427,000 refurbishment project to improve lighting and staging at the venue.
Mr Houston said: “Having Richard as our first patron at KAC makes complete sense. Rev Coles embodies so much of the values of Kettering Arts Centre namely arts and faith.
"He wears both so well and in a way that draws people to him, not only in his time as vicar of Finedon church but also presenting on TV shows that have a clear religious message.
"His passions for championing a range of arts from his books, presenting the big painting challenge, time on Master Chef or Strictly Come Dancing and of course performing in the Communards all show what a great privilege it will be to have Richard's support for Kettering Arts Centre.”
Mr Houston added: “We’re hoping Rev Coles will attend our celebration weekend in September and we are so grateful to him in supporting the work of Kettering Arts Centre."